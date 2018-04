GAGP Adds Additional Events

GAGP Press Release:

The Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions has announced the addition of events for summer and fall.

May Modified Match Play Friday May 18

Country Club Mondays. Third Monday of each month. Chance to play South Georgia and North

Florida Country Clubs.

June 2-3 Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions Players Championship, Georgia Veterans GC at Lake Blackshear Resort Cordele Georgia.

June 23-24 THE GAGP AMATEUR OPEN Country Oaks GC Thomasville, Georgia

July 28-29 The Amateur Open, Meadow Links GC at George T. Bagby State Park Fort Gaines, Georgia

August 18-19 The GAGP Championship Wallace Adams GC at Little Ocmulgee State Park Mcrae,Georgia

Golf Fest 2018 Fore The Love Of The Game Benefitting Amateur and Junior Golf Aug 3 Arrow Head Pointe GC at Russle B State Park Elberton, Georgia. Aug 10 Highland Walk at Victoria Bryant State Park Royston, Georgia Aug 17 Creek At Hard Labor State Park Social Circle, Georiga, Aug 24 Georgia Veterans GC at Lake Blackshear Resort Cordele, Georgia,Aug 31 Brazell’s Creek GC at Gordonia-Alatamaha State Park Reidsville, Georgia . Sept 7 Wallace Adams art Little Ocmulgee State Park Mcrae, Georgia. Sept 14 Lakes at Laura Walker State Park Waycross, Georgia. Meadow Links GC at George T. Bagby State Park Fort Gaines, Georgia. Oct 6 Golf Fest Championship Georgia Veterans GC at Lake Blackshear Resort Cordele, Georgia

Oct 5 Tipsy Transit Breast Cancer Awareness Charity Golf Classic

Oct 20-21 GAGP Cup Courses TBD

For entry forms and additional information see Golf Course Professionals at host courses or Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions at 614-441-3965 or e-mail johnungar@yahoo.com

GAGP POINT LEADERS

FIRST LAST CITY

MATT GRANGER VALDOSTA 47

JACK COFFEY VALDOSTA 43

BILLY WALDEN CAIRO 37

JOHN UNGAR VALDOSTA 36

JEROME MARTIN CAIRO 32

MIKE HARPE VALDOSTA 28

JIM ELLIS CAIRO 25

TED LYNCH CAIRO 25

ROBERT MILBERG THOMASVILLE 24

DAVID BEALS THOMASVILLE 24

JEFF FREEDMAN THOMASVILLE 22

MILLARD MCCORD CAIRO 16

LOUIE CHASTIN CAIRO 10

JEFF STEWART VALDOSTA 10

SONNY MARSHALL CAIRO 5

JOHN DENNIS VALDOSTA 0

GLEN WALDEN VALDOSTA 0