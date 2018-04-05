FSU Baseball Honors Former Player

Tallahassee – Fred Flowers, former baseball player for Florida State University, was honored as FSU celebrated the Negro Leagues and 50th anniversary of the Black Student Union.

Yesterday was also the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr’s assassination. Flowers threw out the first ceremonial pitch for yesterday’s game between the Seminoles and Jacksonville University. Flowers played back in 1965 as a freshman for Coach Fred Hatfield but he never played on varsity.

Flowers believes FSU is setting a path for diversity.

More Info: http://www.wctv.tv/content/sports/FSU-honors-first-African-American-athlete-on-anniversaries–478828793.html

About the Author: Chase Calhoun