Former Masters Champions to Play at Mitsubishi Classic at Sugarloaf

DULUTH — A field of 78 players, including several former Masters champions, will take to the course this weekend during the PGA Tour Champions event at TPC Sugarloaf in metro Atlanta.

Tournament officials have released the playing field for the 2018 Mitsubishi Electric Classic to be held at the Sugarloaf course in Duluth April 9-15. Included in the field are 32 major golf championship winners, amassing a total of 73 titles in all. The field will also include 17 of the top 20 in the 2017 Charles Schwab Cup points standings and current Schwab money list.

Many members of the World Golf Hall of Fame will be at the event, including Tom Kite, Bernhard Langer, Sandy Lyle, Colin Montgomerie, Larry Nelson, Mark O’Meara, Jose’ Maria Olazabal, Vijay Singh, Tom Watson, and Ian Woosnam.

The list includes several former Masters champions, who usually participate in the tournament after spending the prior week in Augusta for the Masters Tournament as returning champions. This list includes players Langer, Lyle, O’Meara, Olazabal, Singh, Watson, and Woosnam. Popular players such as John Daly, Jesper Parnevik, and Miguel Angel Jimenez will also be a part of the field.

For those interested in attending, visit the tournament website at www.mitsubishielectricclassic.com to purchase tickets.