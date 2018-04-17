Former Lowndes And Valdosta Coach Finds A New Home

Valdosta – Former Lowndes High and Valdosta High head football coach, Rick Tomberlin, is the new head coach for Appling County High School.

Tomblerlin has coached 31 seasons with a career record of 246-119. He’s coached at Washington County, Calvary Day, Effingham County, Valdosta and Lowndes.

Tomberlin was raised in Baxley, so for him, it feels good to return and, optimistically, have success.

More Info: http://www.wjcl.com/article/baxley-bound-rick-tomberlin-named-adhead-football-coach-at-appling-county-high-school/19834645

About the Author: Chase Calhoun