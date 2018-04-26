Former Daycare Worker Pleads Guilty To Conveying A False Bomb Threat And Perpetuating A Hoax

Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia Press Release:

Charles E. Peeler, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, announces that Jasmine Bradley, age 26, of Macon, GA entered a plea of guilty on April 23, 2018 to Conveying of False Information and Perpetuating a Hoax. Ms. Bradley entered her plea in Macon before District Court Judge Marc T. Treadwell.

Facts stipulated in the plea agreement show that on April 24, 2017, a bomb threat was made using Facebook to the Child Care Network School located at 3490 Northside Drive in Macon, Georgia. Specifically, the message indicated that a bomb had been planted and that someone would “blow up every little face in that center tomorrow.” An investigation led to the discovery that the device used to post the threat belonged to Ms. Bradley. Law enforcement arrested Ms. Bradley while she was at work at the Child Care Network School. She admitted to making threats to that daycare, as well as additional threats to other daycares in Bibb County.

Ms. Bradley faces up to five years imprisonment, a maximum fine of $250,000, or both and will be sentenced at a later date.

“Ms. Bradley’s actions on April 24, 2017, were terrifying to the children, parents, and employees of the Child Care Network School,” United States Attorney Charles Peeler said. “She caused disruption of school and work for many and caused law enforcement to expend precious time and money investigating this false bomb threat. Thankfully, no child was physically harmed due to her actions and she will now face the consequences of her decision by being sentenced in federal court.”

The case was investigated by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and the Macon Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Assistant United States Attorney Shanelle Booker is prosecuting the case for the United States.