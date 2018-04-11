Former Dade County Sheriff Pleads Guilty to Multiple Charges

GBI Press Release:

Dade County, GA – On Tuesday, April 10, 2018, former Dade County Sheriff Patrick Cannon pled guilty to 5 counts of violation of oath of office and 13 counts of theft by conversion stemming from a 2013 GBI investigation.

On Wednesday, February 6, 2013, the GBI began a criminal investigation after being requested by District Attorney Buzz Franklin. The request was for the GBI to conduct an official investigation concerning allegations of misappropriation of government funds and property, insurance fraud, violation of oath, and false statements in relation to Cannon. Cannon was sentenced to 10 years probation (first offender), $9662.50 fine, and restitution.