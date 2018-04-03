First State Bank and Trust begins transition to Synovus branding

Synovus Corporate Communications Press Release:

April 2, 2018 — First State Bank and Trust today begins transitioning to the Synovus name. Signage and other legacy branding at all First State Bank and Trust branches will be updated with Synovus branding by the middle of April. First State Bank and Trust is one of 26 non-Synovus branded bank divisions to complete the footprint-wide brand transition, which will conclude in June 2018.

“We’ve been part of Synovus for more than 35 years, and we’re proud of our reputation as a community-based and customer-focused bank in Lowndes County and everywhere we operate,” said Bill Cowart, Synovus market executive for Valdosta. “Adopting the Synovus name while maintaining our local, relationship-centered delivery model will increase awareness of our regional presence, our financial capabilities, and our ability to meet the needs of customers and prospects.”

First State Bank and Trust Company of Valdosta was established in 1906 and acquired in 1981 by CB&T Bancshares, which was re-branded Synovus in 1989. The acquisition was among more than 60 that would make Synovus Georgia’s second largest bank, with $31 billion in assets and a presence in five Southeastern states.

First State Bank and Trust’s branches are located at 3650 Inner Perimeter Road, 510 North Ashley Street, and 1522 Baytree Road in Valdosta, and at 559 Lakes Boulevard in Lake Park.

