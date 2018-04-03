FBI Seeks Publics Help Identifying Armed Serial Robber
FBI Atlanta Press Release:
ATLANTA—David J. LeValley, special agent in charge, FBI Atlanta Field Office, is asking for the public’s help identifying two or more individuals who may be responsible for eighteen (18) business robberies, including three (3) bank robberies since February 14, 2018.
A handgun was displayed in all of the robberies except the bank robberies. A demand note was used in those, no weapon was displayed.
Between February 14, 2018 and March 29, 2018, the suspects robbed the following businesses and banks in DeKalb, Rockdale, Gwinnett, and Newton counties:
- February 14, 2018 (10:00 a.m.), Sun Trust Bank, 3850 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain, Georgia
- February 20, 2018 (2:30 a.m.), Sam’s Mart, 1437 Old Salem Road, Conyers, Georgia
- February 28, 2018 (2:45 a.m.), Sam’s Mart, 1800 GA Highway 138, Conyers, Georgia
- February 28, 2018 (5:18 a.m.), Waffle House, 2548 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur, Georgia
- March 1, 2018 (3:05 a.m.), Waffle House, 4300 Covington Highway, Decatur, Georgia
- March 1, 2018 (5:45 a.m.), Waffle House, 1194 Columbia Drive, Decatur, Georgia
- March 2, 2018 (9:23 p.m.), Family Dollar, 1800 Panola Road, Lithonia, Georgia
- March 5, 2018 (1:04 a.m.), Exxon Service Station, 9123 U.S. Highway 278, Covington, Georgia
- March 6, 2018 (2:25 a.m.), Waffle House, 2260 Sigman Road, Conyers, Georgia
- March 10, 2018 (1:49 a.m.), Exxon Service Station, 9123 U.S. Highway 278, Covington, Georgia
- March 12, 2018 (9:37 p.m.), Waffle House, 2020 Flat Shoals Road, Conyers, Georgia
- March 14, 2018 (1:55 a.m.), Exxon, 77 Perimeter Center East, Dunwoody, Georgia
- March 14, 2018 (10:10 a.m.), Regions Bank, 3880 LaVista Road, Tucker, Georgia
- March 16, 2018 (1:03 a.m.), Shell, 5260 Stone Mountain Highway, Stone Mountain, Georgia
- March 16, 2018 (3:11 a.m.), Waffle House, 2850 East College, Avondale, Georgia
- March 19, 2018 (2:38 a.m.), Shell Gas Station, 1057 West Avenue, Conyers, Georgia
- March 27, 2018 (4:06 p.m.), Dollar General, 3900 Glenwood Road, Decatur, Georgia
- March 29, 2018 (11:45 a.m.), Sun Trust Bank, 2171 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth, Georgia
The following law enforcement agencies are assisting in this investigation: DeKalb County Police Department, Rockdale County Sheriff Office, Covington Police Department, Dunwoody Police Department, Gwinnett County Police Department, Conyers Police Department, and Avondale Police Department.
Anyone with information about the robberies or the identity of the suspect should contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at (404) 577-TIPS (8477).