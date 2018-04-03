FBI Seeks Publics Help Identifying Armed Serial Robber

FBI Atlanta Press Release:

ATLANTA—David J. LeValley, special agent in charge, FBI Atlanta Field Office, is asking for the public’s help identifying two or more individuals who may be responsible for eighteen (18) business robberies, including three (3) bank robberies since February 14, 2018.

A handgun was displayed in all of the robberies except the bank robberies. A demand note was used in those, no weapon was displayed.

Between February 14, 2018 and March 29, 2018, the suspects robbed the following businesses and banks in DeKalb, Rockdale, Gwinnett, and Newton counties:

February 14, 2018 (10:00 a.m.), Sun Trust Bank, 3850 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain, Georgia

February 20, 2018 (2:30 a.m.), Sam’s Mart, 1437 Old Salem Road, Conyers, Georgia

February 28, 2018 (2:45 a.m.), Sam’s Mart, 1800 GA Highway 138, Conyers, Georgia

February 28, 2018 (5:18 a.m.), Waffle House, 2548 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur, Georgia

March 1, 2018 (3:05 a.m.), Waffle House, 4300 Covington Highway, Decatur, Georgia

March 1, 2018 (5:45 a.m.), Waffle House, 1194 Columbia Drive, Decatur, Georgia

March 2, 2018 (9:23 p.m.), Family Dollar, 1800 Panola Road, Lithonia, Georgia

March 5, 2018 (1:04 a.m.), Exxon Service Station, 9123 U.S. Highway 278, Covington, Georgia

March 6, 2018 (2:25 a.m.), Waffle House, 2260 Sigman Road, Conyers, Georgia

March 10, 2018 (1:49 a.m.), Exxon Service Station, 9123 U.S. Highway 278, Covington, Georgia

March 12, 2018 (9:37 p.m.), Waffle House, 2020 Flat Shoals Road, Conyers, Georgia

March 14, 2018 (1:55 a.m.), Exxon, 77 Perimeter Center East, Dunwoody, Georgia

March 14, 2018 (10:10 a.m.), Regions Bank, 3880 LaVista Road, Tucker, Georgia

March 16, 2018 (1:03 a.m.), Shell, 5260 Stone Mountain Highway, Stone Mountain, Georgia

March 16, 2018 (3:11 a.m.), Waffle House, 2850 East College, Avondale, Georgia

March 19, 2018 (2:38 a.m.), Shell Gas Station, 1057 West Avenue, Conyers, Georgia

March 27, 2018 (4:06 p.m.), Dollar General, 3900 Glenwood Road, Decatur, Georgia

March 29, 2018 (11:45 a.m.), Sun Trust Bank, 2171 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth, Georgia

The following law enforcement agencies are assisting in this investigation: DeKalb County Police Department, Rockdale County Sheriff Office, Covington Police Department, Dunwoody Police Department, Gwinnett County Police Department, Conyers Police Department, and Avondale Police Department.

Anyone with information about the robberies or the identity of the suspect should contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at (404) 577-TIPS (8477).