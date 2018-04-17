Execution Date Set for Baldwin County Murderer

GDOC Press Release:

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Baldwin County Superior Court has ordered the execution of convicted murderer Robert Earl Butts, Jr. The court ordered the Georgia Department of Corrections to carry out the execution on a date between May 3 and May 10, 2018. Commissioner Gregory C. Dozier has set the date for Thursday, May 3, at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson at 7 p.m.

Butts was convicted in 1998 for the murder of Donovan Corey Parks. If executed, Butts will be the 49th inmate put to death by lethal injection.