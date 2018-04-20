Eleven Indicted And Arrested In Sweep

Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia Press Release:

MACON, Ga. – Charles E. Peeler, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Arthur D. Peralta announce that the eleven defendants listed below have been indicted by a Federal Grand Jury in Macon and have been arrested during a multi-agency operation. An arrest and an indictment are only allegations of criminal conduct. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt.

JUSTIN ELLIOTT, aged 24, of Macon, GA, is charged with Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. If convicted, Mr. Elliott faces a maximum sentence of 10 years, a maximum $10,000 fine, or both.

JOSHUA SCOTT, aged 28, of Macon, GA, is charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Mr. Scott faces a maximum sentence of 10 years, a maximum fine of $250,000, or both, if convicted.

NATHANIEL GORDY, aged 30, of Macon, GA, was indicted for Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute (Count 1), Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (Count 2), and Possessing a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime (Count 3). If convicted, Mr. Gordy faces a maximum sentence of five years, a maximum $250,000 fine, or both, for Count 1; a maximum sentence of 10 years, a $250,000 fine, or both, for Count 2; and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a maximum $250,000 fine, or both, for Count 3.

WILLIE C. JOHNSON, aged 47, of Warner Robins, GA, is charged with Possession of Methamphetamine (Count 1), Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (Count 2) and Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person (Count 3). If convicted, Mr. Johnson faces a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment, a maximum fine of $250,000, or both, on Counts 1 and 2; and a maximum of one year in prison, a $100,000 fine, or both, on Count 2.

MILTON SEARCY, aged 28, of Macon, GA, is charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (Count 1) and Possession of Firearms by a Convicted Felon (Count 2). If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in Federal prison, a $250,000 fine, or both, on each count.

MARCUS VEAL, aged 33, of Macon, GA, was indicted on February 14, 2018 for Felon in Possession of a Firearm and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, or both, if convicted.

JOHN RANDALL, aged 32, of Macon, GA, was indicted on February 14, 2018 for Felon in Possession of a Firearm and faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in Federal prison, a $250,000

fine, or both, if convicted.

TITUS KEYON SANDIFER, aged 38, of Macon, GA, was indicted on March 14, 2018 for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (Count 1), Possession of an Unregistered Firearm (Count 2) and Possession of a Firearm with Obliterated Serial Number (Count 3). If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both, on Counts 1 and 2, and a maximum 5 years, a $250,000 fine, or both, on Count 3.

AASIM MCCOY, aged 38, of Macon, GA, was indicted on February 14, 2018 for Felon in Possession of a Firearm and faces a maximum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, or both, if convicted.

SHANTERIO WOOTEN, aged 29, of Macon, GA, is charged with Illegal Receipt of a Firearm by a Person under Indictment. Mr. Wooten was sentenced under the first offender act on August 24, 2015 to six years’ probation for Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Driving Under the Influence, Misdemeanor Obstruction, Criminal Trespass, False Name, and Driving With a Suspended License in Bibb County Superior Court. Mr. Wooten faces a maximum sentence of 5 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, or both, if convicted of the current charges.

OSCAR ABRAM, aged 60, of Macon, GA, is charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (Count 1); Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime (Count 2); Possession with Intent to Distribute Hydrocodone (Count 3); Possession with Intent to Distribute Buprenorphine (Count 4) and Possession of Marijuana (Count 5). If convicted, Mr. Abram faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both, on Count 1; Life, a $250,000 fine, or both, on Count 2; 20 years, a $1million fine, or both, on Count 3; 10 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, or both, on Count 4; and 1 year in prison, a $100,000 fine, or both, on Count 5.

The operation was conducted as part of the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhood, which is designed to reduce violent crime through forming partnerships between federal, state, and local law enforcement and prosecutors. Those participating in this joint operation include the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Bibb County District Attorney’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the U.S. Marshals Service; United States Probation; Georgia Department of Community Supervision and Office of the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia. Assistant United States Attorney Kimberly S. Easterling is prosecuting the case for the United States.

Questions concerning this case should be directed to Pamela Lightsey, Public Information Officer, United States Attorney’s Office, at (478) 621-2603.

