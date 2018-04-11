Elderly man killed after tractor struck by car in Suwannee County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Highway Patrol says an 87-year-old man has died after the tractor he was driving was rear-ended by a vehicle this morning in Suwannee County.

Troopers were dispatched to the scene along Highway 129 South in O’Brien around 10:00 a.m. Wednesday.

The crash report states that a driver in a 2007 Ford Focus was traveling northbound on Hwy 129, approaching the intersection of 208th Street behind a tractor that was traveling at a slower speed. The vehicle reportedly failed to slow down, striking the back of the tractor.

The driver of the tractor was ejected and fatally injured. FHP has identified the victim as 87-year-old Gerald William Heitsman, of O’Brien.

The driver of the Focus and a 2-year-old passenger in the vehicle were not injured.

Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

(WCTV)