LCSO Drug Investigation Leads to Arrest

On April 17th, 2018, investigators of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Special Operations Division served a search warrant at the residence at 919 Worth Avenue, Valdosta, Georgia. The search warrant stemmed from information received and intelligence developed over the course of the investigation, that the occupants of the home were selling drugs.

Investigators located approximately 1 pound of powder cocaine, approximately 50 grams of crack cocaine, approximately 1000 pills of MDMA, approximately 2 pounds of marijuana, approximately $74,000 of United States currency, and a loaded firearm. Arrested in the case was Meaco D. Webb.

Charges against Webb include trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in MDMA, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The case is being presented to the United States Attorney’s Office in Macon, Georgia for federal prosecution, due to the extent of the charges and the offenders history.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief