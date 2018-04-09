Dedo Maranville Fine Arts Gallery Presents Studio 18 Senior Exhibition



Logan Dotson – Suburban Isolation

Valdosta State University:

The Dedo Maranville Fine Arts Gallery presents the BFA and BA graduates in Fine Arts for the Spring 2018 term. The public is invited to join in a celebration of their accomplishments on Sunday, April 15, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The graduating class of Spring 2018 will be exhibiting a variety of artwork including drawing, painting, graphic design, photography, mixed media, ceramics, sculpture and jewelry/metalworking. The event is free to the public. Musical entertainment provided by the VSU Student Jazz Combo.

As the graduating seniors of spring 2018 at VSU’s Department of Art and Design, these students represent our generation’s commitment to creation and innovation. As young makers in the art world, they have spent their time throughout college sketching ideas, molding their visions into physical forms and sharing and presenting their work.

The fourteen graduates displaying work include:

Cayla Burroughs

Daisy Daniel

Aubree Denton

Zachary Di Zillo

Logan Dotson

Kyndol Ennis

Colin Entz

Marlene Gray

Evan Gunn

Nikki Haggard

Maria Jaime

Selena Mondragon

Spencer Robinson

Mary VanLandingham

The exhibit will be displayed April 15th through April 30th.