Deal: Pandora to create 250 jobs in Fulton County

Gov. Nathan Deal announced that Pandora, the largest music streaming service in the U.S., will expand its presence and create 250 jobs in Atlanta over the next three years.

“Pandora’s investment in Atlanta is a testament to the value of our highly skilled workforce and business-friendly environment for attracting innovative companies,” said Deal. “With this expansion, Pandora will benefit from the strategic resources available to digital leaders operating in Georgia, as well as close proximity to our vibrant arts and entertainment communities. We appreciate Pandora’s ongoing commitment here in Georgia and look forward to strengthening our partnership as the company continues to grow and create meaningful employment opportunities for our citizens.”

Pandora plans to hire for positions in product and engineering, sales, client services, legal and human resources.

“Atlanta has been home to a wide array of top artists who have both defined and defied genres,” said Pandora CEO Roger Lynch. “This rich music history, combined with Atlanta’s diverse talent, dynamic startup culture, and extensive higher education community, make it the right place to grow our team. We look forward to expanding our presence in Atlanta and becoming a bigger part of the local community.”

“Like Pandora, Atlanta sits at the nexus of music and technology,” said Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. “We are a premier destination for some of the world’s most talented musical artists and producers, as well as tech talent. I trust this combination will be beneficial to Pandora as it stays at the forefront of music technology and am pleased to welcome many new Pandora employees to Atlanta.”

“Pandora is a household name and trailblazer in the music streaming industry,” said Hala Moddelmog, president and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. “We’re thrilled that they are expanding their presence in our region. Pandora should feel right at home in metro Atlanta, where our technology ecosystem is thriving and cultivating the latest innovations in digital media and entertainment.”

“When a leading technology company like Pandora commits to hundreds of jobs in Fulton County, it speaks to the strength of our talent base, our high quality of life and attractiveness for economic investment,” said Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts.

Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Project Manager Laura Pemberton represented the Global Commerce Division in partnership with the Metro Atlanta Chamber, the Development Authority of Fulton County and Georgia Power.

“Atlanta places Pandora at the ideal intersection of culture, technology and a diverse workforce,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Georgia has been long known for its robust entertainment and technology sectors, and we look forward to welcoming a company that is invested in both the entertainment and technology world.”

View open positions in Pandora’s Atlanta office here.

About Pandora

Pandora is the world’s most powerful music discovery platform – a place where artists find their fans and listeners find music they love. We are driven by a single purpose: unleashing the infinite power of music by connecting artists and fans, whether through earbuds, car speakers, live on stage or anywhere fans want to experience it. Our team of highly trained musicologists analyze hundreds of attributes for each recording which powers our proprietary Music Genome Project®, delivering billions of hours of personalized music tailored to the tastes of each music listener, full of discovery, making artist/fan connections at unprecedented scale. Founded by musicians, Pandora empowers artists with valuable data and tools to help grow their careers and connect with their fans. For more information, visit www.pandora.com.