Deal: Gulfstream to create 200 jobs, invest $55 million in Chatham County expansion

From the Office of Gov. Nathan Deal:

Gov. Nathan Deal today announced that Gulfstream Aerospace Corp., the world’s leading business jet manufacturer, will create 200 jobs and invest $55 million in an expansion of its service center operations in Savannah. New jobs will include positions in Gulfstream’s service and support organization.

“Aerospace products are currently the No. 1 export for our state largely due to the growth and expansion of industry leaders such as Gulfstream who call Georgia home,” said Deal. “Georgia’s record-breaking ports system serves as a premier gateway to the Southeastern market and beyond and our skilled workforce provides a robust foundation for Gulfstream’s continued growth. With our logistics infrastructure, as well as our transportation network and digital assets, Gulfstream will continue to enhance the services offered to its worldwide customer base. We appreciate Gulfstream’s continued investment in Georgia over the past five decades and look forward to strengthening this partnership in the years to come.”

Gulfstream located its headquarters in Savannah in 1967 and has since grown from 100 local employees to more than 16,000 employees on six continents. Gulfstream aircraft are operated by corporations, individuals and militaries worldwide.

“This expansion is the result of the strong and steady fleet growth we’ve had for several years and the arrival of our new Gulfstream G500 and G600 in the coming months,” said Mark Burns, president of Gulfstream. “These new facilities will keep us well-positioned for support, maintenance and refurbishment of the Gulfstream fleet, which is now at nearly 2,700 aircraft and continues to grow.”

Gulfstream’s headquarters in Savannah includes facilities for manufacturing, research and development, maintenance, sales and support. Located at the site of Savannah’s former airport terminal, the expansion will include an additional maintenance hangar, customer tower, and a hangar support area with office and shop space.

Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Senior Project Manager Alyce Thornhill represented the Global Commerce division in partnership with the Savannah Economic Development Authority and Georgia Quick Start.

“The Savannah region’s land availability, excellent workforce, the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport and the state’s expansive infrastructure were the major factors of why Gulfstream Aerospace chose Savannah in 1967, and for more than 50 years those same reasons have contributed to their continuing to choose to call Savannah home, including today’s announcement,” said Kevin Jackson, chairman of the board of directors for the Savannah Economic Development Authority. “We have formed a great partnership and are deeply grateful for their continued investment in Savannah and our citizens.”

“Gulfstream’s commitment to Savannah over the years speaks to the power of cultivating strong business relationships and maintaining a pro-business environment conducive to growth,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Aerospace products are the No. 1 export from Georgia, and it is because of companies like Gulfstream that Georgia has become a leader in the aerospace industry.”

About Gulfstream

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), designs, develops, manufactures, markets, services and supports the world’s most technologically advanced business jet aircraft. Gulfstream has produced more than 2,800 aircraft for customers around the world since 1958.