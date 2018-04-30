Deal Announces Launch of “See Something, Send Something”: Digital reporting app now available in Georgia

Georgia Department of Public Safety Press Release:

ATLANTA—Gov. Nathan Deal announced the launch of “See Something, Send Something,” a smartphone app that directs citizen concerns to local law enforcement. “See Something, Send Something” operates nationwide, allowing citizens to report suspicious activity and join in the fight against terrorism and criminal activity.

“As technology continues to drastically change our world, public safety remains a top priority,” said Deal. “While we work to make our state a safer place to live, work and raise a family, Georgia citizens and law enforcement must cooperate to deter crime and report suspected terrorism within our communities. This launch of ‘See Something, Send Something’ is the latest step in ensuring that Georgia is not only the No. 1 state for business, but also the safest state to call home,” he added.

“See Something, Send Something” provides a platform to capture a photo of suspicious activity or send in information with written text. Information received in the app is sent directly to the Georgia Information Sharing and Analysis Center (GISAC) where the tips can be evaluated and provided to law enforcement across the state as needed. The application is available at no cost for iPhone and Android phone users, as well as iPad users.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS), along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) have led efforts to implement the “See Something, Send Something” system in Georgia.

“No matter how hard we work to ensure that our communities are safe, inevitably some people will seek to do harm to others,” said Col. Mark W. McDonough, DPS commissioner. “One way citizens can help keep our cities safe is to assist law enforcement by immediately making reports of suspicious activity, and this application provides an easy way to do just that,” the commissioner said.

The service, provided by My Mobile Witness, Inc., uses privacy protection software to safeguard users’ personal information and the integrity of tips. The system allows citizens to engage with GISAC without tracking locations or storing any personal information. Submitted tips are immediately removed from the mobile device and purged from the My Mobile Witness system following delivery to GISAC.

This system is not intended for emergency situations. For situations requiring immediate response, call 911 or your local law enforcement directly.

Georgia is the 10th state to participate in “See Something, Send Something.” The service is already available in Alabama, Colorado, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

To download “See Something, Send Something,” click here.