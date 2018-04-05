Curt Fowler | How to Attract the Best Employees

Curt Fowler | Fowler & Company | Fowler, Holley, Rambo & Stalvey.

“If I were running a company today, I would have one priority above all others: to acquire as many of the best people as I could because the single biggest constraint on the success of any organization is the ability to get and to hang on to enough of the right people.” – Jim Collins (author of “Built to Last” and “Good to Great”)

There are three simple steps to attract and retain the best employees:

1 – Focus On Who You Have – Understand that your current people are the greatest attractors of talent you have. Like attracts like. If you have great

people who are excited about their work, they will attract great people who will be excited about their work. Your first step in attracting great people is making sure your current team is firing on all cylinders. Is everyone on your team working in their strengths and in jobs they are excited about? If not, what can you do to fix the problem? You may not be able to fix everything today, but you can build a plan to create a future and a hope for each member of your team. Are there hard decisions you have been putting off making? Letting people stay on your team who you know should go is killing your culture. Make the hard decisions and the engagement of your team will skyrocket, but only if you take care of your employees on their way out. Help them land on their feet and find a job that is a better fit for their skills and character.

2 – Collect Stories – As you are working with your current team you’ll start to hear stories about why they love working in your organization. Make sure you capture those stories. You need to spread good news internally and externally. We all need to be sold every day. I must sell myself every day on why I should get out of bed for my workout and why I should eat healthy (some days I’m not so good of a salesperson…). We all need daily reminders about how good we have it. Fill up your team’s tank with positive stories.

3 – Sell It – We must market and sell to get great clients. Why do we think we can hire great people without a great sales and marketing plan to attract them? We will not be successful without a great plan in place. You’ve already started your plan with steps one and two above. Now, make sure everyone knows how great your workplace is. There are many things you can do once you realize that marketing and selling to potential team members is something you must do. Ask the “A” players on your team how they found you and for suggestions on how to find more like them. Create a great “Careers” page on your website with a message from leadership and from team members. Be present where great potential team members hang out. Always be hiring!

As Jim Collins stated, finding, engaging and keeping the best people should be your number one priority. Are you giving it the effort it deserves?

Curt Fowler is President of Fowler & Company and Director at Fowler, Holley, Rambo & Stalvey. He is dedicated to helping leaders create and achieve a compelling vision for their organization. Curt is a syndicated business writer and keynote speaker. He has an MBA in Strategy and Entrepreneurship from the Kellogg School, is a CPA, and a pretty good guy as defined by his wife and four children.