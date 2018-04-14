Press Release:

Almost Home Charities (AHC), a local 501c3 non-profit organization, will host “Crafters for a Cause” craft show on Saturday, April 21, 2018 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. It will be inside the VLPRA Senior Center, located at 1360 East Park Avenue in Valdosta.

Vendors of handmade items such as jewelry, woodcrafts, rustic signs, handbags, scarves, baskets, painted tiles, soap, bath bombs, stained glass, birdhouses, wine bottle crafts, wreaths, shirts, hair bows, children’s clothes, baby shoes, appliqued burp cloths & bibs, monogrammed towels & aprons, sewn & crocheted items, dog & cat collars,

harnesses, and leashes will be present.

Proceeds from the booth rentals will be distributed to AHC’s target charities – BARC Humane Society, Girls on the Run, Hahira Church of God Food Pantry, Little Actors’ Theatre, Living Bridges Ministry, Shiloh Equine Outreach Rescue and Retirement, and Quola.

In addition to booths with homemade crafts, there will be several activities. Sara Sumner, DJ on The Mix 95.7FM, will be onsite for a live radio broadcast from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Talented Jacob Ziegler, a freshman and Lowndes High School, will be playing the piano at 10:30 am. At 1:00 pm, the children of Little Actors’ Theatre will be preforming an encore of a few songs from their recent production of Annie Jr.

Because of the support of local businesses, we will be offering concessions of Daylight Donuts, Starbucks Coffee, Hotdogs (Walmart), Chips (Winn Dixie) and Pepsi beverages.

This event would not be possible without the generosity of several local businesses and individuals like John and Susan Dukes; Lynn and Vicki Gay; Kaleidoscope Gallery & Emporium; Kay Jennett; ReMax/Victoria Ordway and Western Auto. Almost Home Charities invites the public to attend

“Crafters for a Cause” to help further support their endeavor to raise money for our community’s non-profit organizations that are making a difference. For more information on the show, please contact Almost Home Charities at helping@almosthomecharities.org or by calling (229) 244-5870.