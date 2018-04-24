Couple sentenced for sex trafficking 13-year-old girl

FBI Press Release:

ATLANTA – Daveon Brantley, a/k/a Swalay, and Amber Brinson were sentenced today to 22 years, one month and nine years, seven months, respectively, for sex trafficking a 13-year-old girl after she ran away from home.

“This couple trafficked a 13-year-old girl for commercial sex who they knew was a vulnerable runaway,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. “We will continue to prosecute those who prey on and exploit children for commercial sex and we are leveraging partnerships with federal, state and local law enforcement, and non-governmental organizations to achieve justice and provide support services for the survivors of these crimes, as well as for their families.”

“Thanks to our partnership with local law enforcement agencies and the willingness of a witness to come forward with information, the 13-year-old child was recovered safely and removed from a horrible situation,” said David J. LeValley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “Stopping human trafficking remains a top priority of federal, state and local agencies who are part of the FBI’s Metro Atlanta Child Exploitation Task Force (MATCH).”

According to U.S. Attorney Pak, the charges and other information presented in court: Brantley encountered the 13-year-old victim after she ran away from home. Brantley invited the child to his hotel room on Fulton Industrial Boulevard in Atlanta and directed his then-girlfriend, Brinson, to take nude photos of the child. Brantley and Brinson posted nine advertisements for sex with the minor on the website Backpage.com over several days in early June 2016. The advertisements included nude photos of the girl. Brantley and Brinson proceeded to use the child for commercial sex acts for six days. Brantley took the money that the minor victim earned. The Acworth Police Department recovered the minor from a hotel on June 7, 2016, after an acquaintance of Brantley’s and Brinson’s called the police and reported the location of the victim.

Daveon Brantley, a/k/a Swalay, 27, of Atlanta, Georgia, was sentenced to 22 years, one month in federal prison, to be followed by 15 years of supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $1,440. Brantley pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit, and commission of, sex trafficking of a minor, production of child pornography, and distribution of child pornography on January 9, 2018.

Amber Brinson, 21, of Atlanta, Georgia, was sentenced to nine years, seven months in federal prison, to be followed by seven years of supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $1,440. Brinson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor on November 3, 2017.

Both defendants must register as sex offenders as a condition of their supervised release.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Metro Atlanta Child Exploitation Task Force (MATCH).

Assistant United States Attorney Jolee Porter prosecuted the case.

This case is being brought as part of Project Safe Childhood. In February 2006, the Attorney General launched Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices around the country, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief