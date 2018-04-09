Country Duo Waterloo Revival to Play Bluewater Saloon

Press Release:

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) Show Dog Nashville recording artists Waterloo Revival – Austin’s own George Birge and Cody Cooper – are enjoying explosive popularity for their current single “What Guy Wouldn’t” as their spring and summer are filling up fast.

Music fans continue to embrace the flirtatious fun of “What Guy Wouldn’t,” with total streams now north of 20 million. On Spotify alone, Waterloo Revival have more than 1 million monthly listeners. In addition to their own tune, the duo are featured in the song and video for Colt Ford’s “Dynamite,” which is also gaining airplay and video streaming momentum.

Back in the analog world, George and Cody will perform during the Tin Pan South songwriters festival in Nashville April 4. The Show Dog Nashville writers round will also feature Krystal Keith, Lance Carpenter and Scotty Emerick at storied venue The Station Inn. Upcoming is a performance at CMA Fest’s Breakout Stage as tens of thousands descend on Nashville for the long-running festival.

As demand for “What Guy Wouldn’t” grows, Birge and Cooper continue working on new material, writing and recording for an upcoming project.

Upcoming tour dates:

April 4 Tin Pan South Show Dog Round Nashville

April 13 Cypress Grill Cordele, GA

April 14 Bluewater Saloon Valdosta, GA

April 28 Mad Boar Wallace, NC

May 12 Country & Food Truck Festival Topeka, KS

July 21 Country Thunder Twin Lakes, WI

July 28 Dam Music Fest Eldorado, KS

For details go to www.waterloorevival.com