City Hosts Public Hearing for CDBG Annual Action Plan

City of Valdosta Press Release:

The City of Valdosta will host a public hearing for citizens to comment on the Annual Action Plan on Tuesday, April 17, at 5:30 p.m., in the Valdosta City Hall Annex, Multi-Purpose Room. The hearing will provide citizens with information on the proposed usage of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding for FY2018.

The city is required to outline the funding needs and priorities geared toward the low-moderate income populations residing within the city’s Designated Revitalization Area.

Valdosta is proposed to receive $578,619 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) as its Entitlement funding allocation under the CDBG program. As an entitlement community, the city is expected to receive a portion of that funding every year that Congress passes funding for HUD Entitlement Programs.

With the money received from HUD, the city will continue to assist with housing, infrastructure, and sidewalk projects, the Small Business SEED Loan Program, the Great Promise Partnership Program, and Bulk Trash Amnesty Day.

Each CDBG funded activity must meet one of three national objectives: to provide a benefit to low-moderate income populations, to prevent or eliminate slum and blight, or meet an urgent community need that threatens the health or welfare of residents.

“Based on the national climate, we are uncertain how long the city will continue to receive this funding,” Neighborhood Development Manager Vanassa Flucas said. “People need to become more aware of what the city is doing and let their legislators know how important this funding is to our community. In the event that this funding should be eliminated, the city could not continue to provide these community development projects.”

The proposed Annual Action Plan activities can be viewed at www.valdostacity.com/neighborhood-development, where citizens may submit their comments online. After careful review, the city will submit the citizens’ comments with the plan to HUD for approval.

Citizens have until Thursday, May 24, at 5 p.m. to submit their written or online comments to the Neighborhood Development Division, located in the Valdosta City Hall Annex, Room 206. The Annual Action Plan is also available by request in an alternative format, such as an oral interpretation and written translation services. Any questions or special accommodation requests should be directed to the department staff at 229-671-3617. ​