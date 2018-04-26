Christin Holtzclaw Honored as April Employee of the Month

City of Valdosta Press Release:

Valdosta Mayor John Gayle and Utilities Director Darryl Muse honored Christin Holtzclaw as the April 2018 Employee of the Month at the April 19 City Council meeting. Holtzclaw received a framed certificate, a check for $200, and her name appears on a plaque displayed in City Hall.

Holtzclaw holds the position of GIS and Modeling Technician, where she is responsible for collecting, digitizing, and recording GPS coordinates of the city’s water and sewer system. She also designs, plots and publishes digital maps while maintaining the integrity of GIS files. She serves as a team member at First Step and Plan Review meetings and is quick to assist staff, consultants and customers in identifying and mapping water and sewer infrastructure.

Recently, Holtzclaw took the extra step and filled in for her supervisor for three weeks. Holtzclaw performed her regular duties as a GIS and Modeling Technician while handing the duties as supervisor. She held meetings with contractors, reviewed plans, and attended First Step meetings. She accepted the responsibility with a great attitude and handled the duties in a professional and efficient manner, so her supervisor could transition back to work with ease.

The City of Valdosta applauds Holtzclaw for her dedication, exemplary work ethic and for being named the April 2018 Employee of the Month.