Chili’s Is Testing a 1,700-Calorie Cheeseburger That Has Five Different Meats

Wise Brother Media – It’s like someone couldn’t make up their mind with this burger, so they just said, “Hey, throw EVERYTHING on there.” Chili’s is testing a new item called a “Boss Burger” that comes with FIVE different types of meat piled on top of each other.

It’s a half-pound beef patty, topped with bacon, jalapeno-cheddar smoked sausage, rib meat, and smoked brisket. Plus cheddar cheese, barbecue sauce, and ranch dressing, for a grand total of 1,650 calories. That’s about the same calories as THREE Big Macs.

They’re only selling it at a few locations right now, and they’re not saying where. So you’ll have to call around if you want to try one. It’s not clear when they might start selling them nationwide.