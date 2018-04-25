Chiles High School Forced to Relinquish District Title

Chiles High School lacrosse team was forced to let go of their district championship after FHSAA found out about an ineligible player.

The player that was ineligible had a low GPA at the start of the semester but raised it during over the course of the semester. They believed he was eligible to play since the player raised his GPA.

The team was informed of the vacated title Monday night. According to FHSAA, the vacated title is final.

More Info: http://www.wctv.tv/content/sports/Chiles-forced-to-vacate-district-title-after-academically-ineligible-player-plays-480720431.html

About the Author: Chase Calhoun