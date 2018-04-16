Charlotte Will Continue To Host ACC Championship

The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) has announced they will play the ACC Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina through 2030.

The ACC Championship has been played at Bank of America Stadium every year since 2010, except 2016. It’s the home of the Carolina Panthers. That stadium has had some great ACC Championship games including FSU vs. Duke in 2013 and Miami vs Clemson this past year.

It seems that the Championship game grows bigger and bigger every year including being sold out 4 times since 2010.

More Info: http://www.wctv.tv/content/sports/ACC-Championship-Game-will-remain-in-Charlotte-through-the-2030-season-478934003.html

