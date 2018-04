VALDOSTA – The Blue Line Ladies, Inc. will be sponsoring a candlelight vigil to honor the 134 law enforcement officers who sacrificed their lives in 2017.

Candles will be available as long as supplies last.

The event will be held May 17 at the Lowndes County Historic Courthouse at 8 p.m.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief