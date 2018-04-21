Campus Recreation Hosts Annual Golf Tournament

Valdosta State University Press Release:

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University Campus Recreation will present its annual golf tournament on Wednesday, May 9, at Stone Creek Golf Club. All students, faculty, staff, alumni, retirees, and friends of the university are invited to participate.

A buffet lunch will be served at noon, followed by a 1 p.m. tee off. The tournament is a four-person scramble format.

Registration is $75 and includes a lunch, admission to the tournament, a goody bag, and a T-shirt.

Prizes will be awarded, including a top prize of $500. Drawings will be conducted throughout the event, giving participants an opportunity to win a new grill, gift cards, and more. The event will end with an awards ceremony.

Golfers can reserve their spot in the tournament by contacting Alexis Charles, facilities and special events graduate assistant for VSU Campus Recreation, at alcharles@valdosta.edu or by calling Campus Recreation at (229) 333-4829 by 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 25. The registration fee can be paid by cash or check at the start of the tournament or in advance at the Student Recreation Center.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit VSU Campus Recreation, which promotes fitness and wellness, offers a positive outlet for stress relief, and provides safe and clean facilities, equipment, and programs for university community members interested in enhancing their health and well-being.

“This is not only an opportunity to help out Valdosta State Campus Recreation, but it is also a fun-filled afternoon on the gorgeous Stone Creek Golf Course,” Charles said. “There will be food, prizes, fellowship, and, more importantly, a chance to test your skills from the tee.”

Stone Creek Golf Club is located at 4553 Greenway Drive.

Contact Alexis Charles at alcharles@valdosta.edu or (229) 245-4301 to learn more.

On the Web:

http://www.valdosta.edu/ student/rec-wellness/campus- recreation/