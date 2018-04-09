Bulk Trash Amnesty Day April 21

City of Valdosta:

The City of Valdosta’s Neighborhood Development Division will host its Bulk Trash Amnesty Day event on Saturday, April 21, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Public Works Department parking lot, at 1015 Myrtle Street.

This event allows city residents to dispose of bulk trash for free. Residents must bring their most current Valdosta water bill to prove residency. This event is held in conjunction with the nationally-recognized Great American Cleanup event, which collectively utilizes volunteers to pick up litter in public places and beautify our neighborhoods.

Volunteers for these events are needed and welcome. Those interested in helping should contact K.L.V.B. Executive Director Aaron Strickland at 229- 671-3698.

For more information about Bulk Trash Amnesty Day, contact Neighborhood Development Director Vanassa Flucas at 229-671-3617.

Flyer:

spring-2018-event1