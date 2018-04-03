Brooks Co. Sheriff’s Office, local volunteers rescue birds in Morven cockfighting ring

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

BROOKS CO., Ga. (WCTV) — The Brooks County Sheriff’s Office busted a cockfighting ring in Morven over the weekend.

Sheriff Mike Dewey says Jose Moncada Martinez was pulled over during a traffic stop Sunday.

Deputies found a bloody rooster inside his vehicle, along with several items such as razor blades.

The stop led deputies back to his home in the 1550 block of Peach Road to find nearly 80 caged roosters.

“Poor birds. They’re defenseless animals,” said Jason Broker, who owns a small family chicken farm.

Monday, Broker and his son saw everything for the first time, while they came to help.

Broker and other volunteers helped BCSO seize the last 35 birds to put them into protective custody.

“I don’t see the need for abuse like this. It’s going all over South Georgia. There’s all kinds of people doing this. It’s just horrible, is what it is,” said Broker.

Sheriff Dewey believes the ring has been there for quite some time.

He says the roosters range from $500 to $1,500 each. Many were founded wounded or left to die.

The investigation is ongoing, while investigators search for anyone else involved.

They say Jose Martinez is in the Brooks County Jail, and facing several several animal cruelty charges.

Volunteers are stepping in to find homes for the rescued roosters.

BCSO says this was a team effort that included several local animal rescues and law enforcement agencies.

(WCTV)