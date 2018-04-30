Braves Have Spectacular Month of April Offensively

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Braves had a amazing first month of baseball but how far can the offense carry them this season?

The Braves have scored 151 runs this year according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. That’s an average of 5.59 runs per game and a plus-38 run differential. That’s 4th best in the majors right now.

Although it is just the first full month, the offense has the potential to get a lot better.

Atlanta’s bullpen has to get a little better to be a tremendous threat. Julio Teheran, Mike Foltynewicz and Brandon McCarthy look to be the top 3 pitchers for the Braves but even all of them have an ERA of 2.5 or higher. McCarthy is the only one who’s won all his starts this year.

The bullpen has to step up sometime this season for the Braves to really win some games.

More Info: https://www.myajc.com/blog/jeff-schultz/offense-has-driven-braves-fast-start-but-how-long-can-this-last/vh4biXL3vykY0UX8vK1GwO/

About the Author: Chase Calhoun