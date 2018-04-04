April Events in Downtown Valdosta
Miss Kate’s Daytime Dining
Miss Kate’s Samples & Sips
Put on your walking shoes for an entertaining and delicious way to learn about historic downtown Valdosta.
First Friday
Held the first Friday of each month. First Friday is an event where singles can get together, business people can relax, and couples can enjoy the charm of Downtown Valdosta. Be sure to visit all Downtown businesses, boutiques, galleries, & restaurants for lively events and unique shopping!
Big Nick’s First Friday at The Patterson. Live Jazz, Blues, R&B
Join us on First Friday for the hottest Jazz, Blues, and R&B tunes performed live by P&W band. Enjoy the full bar and Tapas menu. Bring your friends. Admission is only $10.00 at the door.
Miss Kate’s Daytime Dining
Miss Kate’s Samples & Sips
Put on your walking shoes for an entertaining and delicious way to learn about historic downtown Valdosta.
Pineapple Paint Party
Relax, have fun and let Cottonwood Market & Boutique’s talented art teacher show you how to paint this 11X14 canvas step-by-step from start-to-finish. Absolutely no art skill is needed, simply follow along and have fun! All art supplies and materials will be provided. Feel free to customize this painting however you’d like. Tickets are $27 and may be purchased online, in store, or over the phone. Plastic cups, napkins, paper plates, and utensils are provided. Bring your favorite beverage, dinner,…
Live Music from Kyle Keller
Join Steel Magnolias for live music from Kyle Keller! Sip a signature cocktail in our awesome open air rooftop dining room while supporting local musicians and enjoying the best modern southern cuisine around.
Blush Brush Paint Party
Join Jessie’s Restaurant & Catering for a Blush Brush Paint Party! For more information, check out Jessie’s facebook page.
Lend Me A Tenor
In September 1934, Henry Saunders, the general manager of the Cleveland Grand Opera Company, is primed to welcome world famous, Tito Morelli, the greatest tenor of his generation, to appear for one night only in the title role of Otello. The star arrives late and, through a hilarious series of mishaps, passes out. Saunders and his assistant Max believe he’s dead. In a frantic attempt to salvage the evening, Saunders persuades Max to get into Morelli’s costume and fool the…
Miss Kate’s Daytime Dining
Bicycle Paint Party
Relax, have fun and let Cottonwood Market & Boutique’s talented art teacher show you how to paint this 11X14 canvas step-by-step from start-to-finish. Absolutely no art skill is needed, simply follow along and have fun! All art supplies and materials will be provided. Feel free to customize this painting however you’d like. Tickets are $27 and may be purchased online, in store, or over the phone. Plastic cups, napkins, paper plates, and utensils are provided. Bring your favorite beverage, dinner,…
Rosé Tasting
Join Jessie’s Restaurant & Catering for a Rosé Tasting. We will be tasting 6 different wines. Call to reserve your spot: 229-247-4670.
Live Music from Tanner Strickland
Join 306 North for live music from Tanner Strickland!
Lend Me A Tenor
In September 1934, Henry Saunders, the general manager of the Cleveland Grand Opera Company, is primed to welcome world famous, Tito Morelli, the greatest tenor of his generation, to appear for one night only in the title role of Otello. The star arrives late and, through a hilarious series of mishaps, passes out. Saunders and his assistant Max believe he’s dead. In a frantic attempt to salvage the evening, Saunders persuades Max to get into Morelli’s costume and fool the…
Miss Kate’s Daytime Dining
Lend Me A Tenor
In September 1934, Henry Saunders, the general manager of the Cleveland Grand Opera Company, is primed to welcome world famous, Tito Morelli, the greatest tenor of his generation, to appear for one night only in the title role of Otello. The star arrives late and, through a hilarious series of mishaps, passes out. Saunders and his assistant Max believe he’s dead. In a frantic attempt to salvage the evening, Saunders persuades Max to get into Morelli’s costume and fool the…
Miss Kate’s Samples & Sips
Put on your walking shoes for an entertaining and delicious way to learn about historic downtown Valdosta.
Live Music from Azalea City Jazz Quartet
The Azalea City Jazz Quartet, our favorite foursome, will be jamming, playing jazz classics & standards. Sip a signature cocktail in our awesome open air rooftop dining room while supporting local musicians and enjoying the best modern southern cuisine around.
Lend Me A Tenor
In September 1934, Henry Saunders, the general manager of the Cleveland Grand Opera Company, is primed to welcome world famous, Tito Morelli, the greatest tenor of his generation, to appear for one night only in the title role of Otello. The star arrives late and, through a hilarious series of mishaps, passes out. Saunders and his assistant Max believe he’s dead. In a frantic attempt to salvage the evening, Saunders persuades Max to get into Morelli’s costume and fool the…
Auditions for The Gingerbread Players production of The Real Princess & The Pea
April 16 & 17 from 6:00-8:00 pm at the Dosta Playhouse. Show Dates/Times: June 1-2 & 8-9 at 7:30pm and June 3 & 10 at 3:00pm. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Roles: Flexible cast of 6M, 12F, and 4 gender neutral. Ages 8-16. For more information, contact the show’s director, Lois Allbritton, at loismallbritton@hotmail.com.
Auditions for The Gingerbread Players production of The Real Princess and The Pea
April 16 & 17 from 6:00-8:00pm at the Dosta Playhouse. Show Dates/Times: June 1-2 & 8-9 at 7:30pm and June 3 & 10 at 3:00pm. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Roles: Flexible cast of 6M, 12F, and 4 gender neutral. Ages 8-16. For more information, contact the show’s director, Lois Allbritton, at loismallbritton@hotmail.com.
Blush Brush Paint Party
Join Jessie’s Restaurant & Catering for a Blush Brush Paint Party! Call Jessie’s for more information: 229-247-4670.
Pub Theology
Join Jessie’s Restaurant & Catering for Pub Theology! New topics every month. All are welcome! Hope to see you!
Miss Kate’s Novel Foods Cooking Class: Under the Tuscan Sun
Novel Food is a 3-hour cooking class. Participants will learn to cook a meal based on the book, Under the Tuscan Sun. After learning to prepare a 3-course meal, participants will eat the fruits of their labor. Come early for networking with fellow foodies. Happy Hour at The Bistro starts at 5 PM.
Sip & Shop @ Jessie’s Restaurant
Kick off the weekend early with this fun-filled night for all you ladies! Grab a drink and enjoy shopping from Blu Lily, LimeLight, and LipSense!
Lend Me A Tenor
In September 1934, Henry Saunders, the general manager of the Cleveland Grand Opera Company, is primed to welcome world famous, Tito Morelli, the greatest tenor of his generation, to appear for one night only in the title role of Otello. The star arrives late and, through a hilarious series of mishaps, passes out. Saunders and his assistant Max believe he’s dead. In a frantic attempt to salvage the evening, Saunders persuades Max to get into Morelli’s costume and fool the…
Miss Kate’s Daytime Dining
Miss Kate’s Sample’s & Sips
Put on your walking shoes for an entertaining and delicious way to learn about historic downtown Valdosta.
Live Music from Dave Griffin
Join Steel Magnolias for live music from Mike Dave Griffin! Sip a signature cocktail in our awesome open air rooftop dining room while supporting local musicians and enjoying the best modern southern cuisine around.
Lend Me A Tenor
In September 1934, Henry Saunders, the general manager of the Cleveland Grand Opera Company, is primed to welcome world famous, Tito Morelli, the greatest tenor of his generation, to appear for one night only in the title role of Otello. The star arrives late and, through a hilarious series of mishaps, passes out. Saunders and his assistant Max believe he’s dead. In a frantic attempt to salvage the evening, Saunders persuades Max to get into Morelli’s costume and fool the…
Miss Kate’s Daytime Dining
Mermaid Kids Paint Party
For more information, check out their Facebook page or call the store at 229-474-4313.
Miss Kate’s Samples & Sips
Put on your walking shoes for an entertaining and delicious way to learn about historic downtown Valdosta.
Outdoor Family Movie Night
Celebrate Earth Day and Georgia Cities Week downtown with a free outdoor movie night behind the Historic Courthouse on Valley Street! Spread out your blankets at 7:30 pm on April 21st for the movie “Finding Dory” on a huge inflatable screen. The movie will start at dusk. It’s completely free and brought to you by Valdosta Main Street, VLPRA and the City of Valdosta! Concessions will be available.
Lend Me A Tenor
In September 1934, Henry Saunders, the general manager of the Cleveland Grand Opera Company, is primed to welcome world famous, Tito Morelli, the greatest tenor of his generation, to appear for one night only in the title role of Otello. The star arrives late and, through a hilarious series of mishaps, passes out. Saunders and his assistant Max believe he’s dead. In a frantic attempt to salvage the evening, Saunders persuades Max to get into Morelli’s costume and fool the…
Painting Abstracts in Oil
Painting Abstracts in Oil Friday, April 23 2:00-5:30 Saturday, April 24 10:00-4:00 Sunday, April 25, 1:00-4:30 This workshop will offer participants the opportunity to learn about the compositions of abstracts and will teach several techniques including painting oil over created texture! $150.00 per person. Class will be limited to 5. A deposit of $50.00 is required by April 12th to hold your spot and to receive your supply list.
Miss Kate’s Daytime Dining
Miss Kate’s Samples & Sips
Put on your walking shoes for an entertaining and delicious way to learn about historic downtown Valdosta.
Live Music from Jen Anders & Rowman Sabol
Join Steel Magnolias on the rooftop for live music from Jen Anders & Rowman Sabol!
Miss Kate’s Daytime Dining
Miss Kate’s Samples & Sips
Put on your walking shoes for an entertaining and delicious way to learn about historic downtown Valdosta.