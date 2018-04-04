April Events in Downtown Valdosta

| April 4, 2018 | 0 Comments

Miss Kate’s Daytime Dining

April 6 @ 10:45 am – 1:45 pm

Various Locations Throughout Downtown,

Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Walking food tour of downtown Valdosta in the early afternoon.

Find out more »

Miss Kate’s Samples & Sips

April 6 @ 5:15 pm – 8:15 pm

Various Locations Throughout Downtown,

Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Put on your walking shoes for an entertaining and delicious way to learn about historic downtown Valdosta.

Find out more »

Contemplative Service at First Presbyterian Church

April 6 @ 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm

First Presbyterian Church,

313 N. Patterson St
Find out more »

First Friday

April 6 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm

Various Locations Throughout Downtown,

Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Held the first Friday of each month. First Friday is an event where singles can get together, business people can relax, and couples can enjoy the charm of Downtown Valdosta. Be sure to visit all Downtown businesses, boutiques, galleries, & restaurants for lively events and unique shopping!

Find out more »

Big Nick’s First Friday at The Patterson. Live Jazz, Blues, R&B

April 6 @ 7:00 pm – 11:30 pm

The Patterson,

101 N. Patterson St. , Valdosta, 31601

Join us on First Friday for the hottest Jazz, Blues, and R&B tunes performed live by P&W band. Enjoy the full bar and Tapas menu. Bring your friends. Admission is only $10.00 at the door.

Find out more »

Miss Kate’s Daytime Dining

April 7 @ 10:45 am – 1:45 pm

Various Locations Throughout Downtown,

Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Walking food tour of downtown Valdosta in the early afternoon.

Find out more »

Miss Kate’s Samples & Sips

April 7 @ 5:15 pm – 8:15 pm

Various Locations Throughout Downtown,

Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Put on your walking shoes for an entertaining and delicious way to learn about historic downtown Valdosta.

Find out more »

Pineapple Paint Party

April 7 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Cottonwood Market & Boutique,

123 N. Ashley St.

Relax, have fun and let Cottonwood Market & Boutique’s talented art teacher show you how to paint this 11X14 canvas step-by-step from start-to-finish. Absolutely no art skill is needed, simply follow along and have fun! All art supplies and materials will be provided. Feel free to customize this painting however you’d like. Tickets are $27 and may be purchased online, in store, or over the phone. Plastic cups, napkins, paper plates, and utensils are provided. Bring your favorite beverage, dinner,…

Find out more »

Live Music from Kyle Keller

April 7 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm

Steel Magnolias,

132 N. Patterson

Join Steel Magnolias for live music from Kyle Keller! Sip a signature cocktail in our awesome open air rooftop dining room while supporting local musicians and enjoying the best modern southern cuisine around.

Find out more »

Blush Brush Paint Party

April 10 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Jessie’s Restaurant & Catering,

205 N. Ashley

Join Jessie’s Restaurant & Catering for a Blush Brush Paint Party! For more information, check out Jessie’s facebook page.

Find out more »

Lend Me A Tenor

April 12 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm

Dosta Playhouse,

122 N. Ashley St. , Downtown Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

In September 1934, Henry Saunders, the general manager of the Cleveland Grand Opera Company, is primed to welcome world famous, Tito Morelli, the greatest tenor of his generation, to appear for one night only in the title role of Otello. The star arrives late and, through a hilarious series of mishaps, passes out. Saunders and his assistant Max believe he’s dead. In a frantic attempt to salvage the evening, Saunders persuades Max to get into Morelli’s costume and fool the…

Find out more »

Miss Kate’s Daytime Dining

April 13 @ 10:45 am – 1:45 pm

Various Locations Throughout Downtown,

Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Walking food tour of downtown Valdosta in the early afternoon.

Find out more »

Bicycle Paint Party

April 13 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Cottonwood Market & Boutique,

123 N. Ashley St.

Relax, have fun and let Cottonwood Market & Boutique’s talented art teacher show you how to paint this 11X14 canvas step-by-step from start-to-finish. Absolutely no art skill is needed, simply follow along and have fun! All art supplies and materials will be provided. Feel free to customize this painting however you’d like. Tickets are $27 and may be purchased online, in store, or over the phone. Plastic cups, napkins, paper plates, and utensils are provided. Bring your favorite beverage, dinner,…

Find out more »

Rosé Tasting

April 13 @ 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm

Jessie’s Restaurant & Catering,

205 N. Ashley

Join Jessie’s Restaurant & Catering for a Rosé Tasting.  We will be tasting 6 different wines. Call to reserve your spot: 229-247-4670.

Find out more »

Live Music from Tanner Strickland

April 13 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm

306 North,

306 N. Patterson

Join 306 North for live music from Tanner Strickland!

Find out more »

$10.00

Goodtimes Valdosta

April 13 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm

133 N. Patterson Street,

133 N. Patterson St., Valdosta, 31601
Find out more »

Lend Me A Tenor

April 13 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm

Dosta Playhouse,

122 N. Ashley St. , Downtown Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

In September 1934, Henry Saunders, the general manager of the Cleveland Grand Opera Company, is primed to welcome world famous, Tito Morelli, the greatest tenor of his generation, to appear for one night only in the title role of Otello. The star arrives late and, through a hilarious series of mishaps, passes out. Saunders and his assistant Max believe he’s dead. In a frantic attempt to salvage the evening, Saunders persuades Max to get into Morelli’s costume and fool the…

Find out more »

Miss Kate’s Daytime Dining

April 14 @ 10:45 am – 1:45 pm

Various Locations Throughout Downtown,

Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Walking food tour of downtown Valdosta in the early afternoon.

Find out more »

Lend Me A Tenor

April 14 @ 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Dosta Playhouse,

122 N. Ashley St. , Downtown Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

In September 1934, Henry Saunders, the general manager of the Cleveland Grand Opera Company, is primed to welcome world famous, Tito Morelli, the greatest tenor of his generation, to appear for one night only in the title role of Otello. The star arrives late and, through a hilarious series of mishaps, passes out. Saunders and his assistant Max believe he’s dead. In a frantic attempt to salvage the evening, Saunders persuades Max to get into Morelli’s costume and fool the…

Find out more »

Miss Kate’s Samples & Sips

April 14 @ 5:15 pm – 8:15 pm

Various Locations Throughout Downtown,

Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Put on your walking shoes for an entertaining and delicious way to learn about historic downtown Valdosta.

Find out more »

Live Music from Azalea City Jazz Quartet

April 14 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm

Steel Magnolias,

132 N. Patterson

The Azalea City Jazz Quartet, our favorite foursome, will be jamming, playing jazz classics & standards. Sip a signature cocktail in our awesome open air rooftop dining room while supporting local musicians and enjoying the best modern southern cuisine around.

Find out more »

Lend Me A Tenor

April 14 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm

Dosta Playhouse,

122 N. Ashley St. , Downtown Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

In September 1934, Henry Saunders, the general manager of the Cleveland Grand Opera Company, is primed to welcome world famous, Tito Morelli, the greatest tenor of his generation, to appear for one night only in the title role of Otello. The star arrives late and, through a hilarious series of mishaps, passes out. Saunders and his assistant Max believe he’s dead. In a frantic attempt to salvage the evening, Saunders persuades Max to get into Morelli’s costume and fool the…

Find out more »

Auditions for The Gingerbread Players production of The Real Princess & The Pea

April 16 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Dosta Playhouse,

122 N. Ashley St. , Downtown Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

April 16 & 17 from 6:00-8:00 pm at the Dosta Playhouse. Show Dates/Times: June 1-2 & 8-9 at 7:30pm and June 3 & 10 at 3:00pm. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Roles: Flexible cast of 6M, 12F, and 4 gender neutral. Ages 8-16. For more information, contact the show’s director, Lois Allbritton, at loismallbritton@hotmail.com.

Find out more »

Auditions for The Gingerbread Players production of The Real Princess and The Pea

April 17 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Dosta Playhouse,

122 N. Ashley St. , Downtown Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

April 16 & 17 from 6:00-8:00pm at the Dosta Playhouse. Show Dates/Times: June 1-2 & 8-9 at 7:30pm and June 3 & 10 at 3:00pm. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Roles: Flexible cast of 6M, 12F, and 4 gender neutral. Ages 8-16. For more information, contact the show’s director, Lois Allbritton, at loismallbritton@hotmail.com.

Find out more »

Blush Brush Paint Party

April 17 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Jessie’s Restaurant & Catering,

205 N. Ashley

Join Jessie’s Restaurant & Catering for a Blush Brush Paint Party! Call Jessie’s for more information: 229-247-4670.

Find out more »

Pub Theology

April 18 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Jessie’s Restaurant & Catering,

205 N. Ashley

Join Jessie’s Restaurant & Catering for Pub Theology! New topics every month. All are welcome! Hope to see you!

Find out more »

Miss Kate’s Novel Foods Cooking Class: Under the Tuscan Sun

April 19 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

The Bistro,

132 N. Ashley St., Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Novel Food is a 3-hour cooking class. Participants will learn to cook a meal based on the book, Under the Tuscan Sun. After learning to prepare a 3-course meal, participants will eat the fruits of their labor. Come early for networking with fellow foodies. Happy Hour at The Bistro starts at 5 PM.

Find out more »

Sip & Shop @ Jessie’s Restaurant

April 19 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Jessie’s Restaurant & Catering,

205 N. Ashley

Kick off the weekend early with this fun-filled night for all you ladies! Grab a drink and enjoy shopping from Blu Lily, LimeLight, and LipSense!

Find out more »

Lend Me A Tenor

April 19 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm

Dosta Playhouse,

122 N. Ashley St. , Downtown Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

In September 1934, Henry Saunders, the general manager of the Cleveland Grand Opera Company, is primed to welcome world famous, Tito Morelli, the greatest tenor of his generation, to appear for one night only in the title role of Otello. The star arrives late and, through a hilarious series of mishaps, passes out. Saunders and his assistant Max believe he’s dead. In a frantic attempt to salvage the evening, Saunders persuades Max to get into Morelli’s costume and fool the…

Find out more »

Miss Kate’s Daytime Dining

April 20 @ 10:45 am – 1:45 pm

Various Locations Throughout Downtown,

Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Walking food tour of downtown Valdosta in the early afternoon.

Find out more »

Miss Kate’s Sample’s & Sips

April 20 @ 5:15 pm – 8:15 pm

Various Locations Throughout Downtown,

Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Put on your walking shoes for an entertaining and delicious way to learn about historic downtown Valdosta.

Find out more »

Live Music from Dave Griffin

April 20 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm

Steel Magnolias,

132 N. Patterson

Join Steel Magnolias for live music from Mike Dave Griffin! Sip a signature cocktail in our awesome open air rooftop dining room while supporting local musicians and enjoying the best modern southern cuisine around.

Find out more »

Lend Me A Tenor

April 20 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm

Dosta Playhouse,

122 N. Ashley St. , Downtown Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

In September 1934, Henry Saunders, the general manager of the Cleveland Grand Opera Company, is primed to welcome world famous, Tito Morelli, the greatest tenor of his generation, to appear for one night only in the title role of Otello. The star arrives late and, through a hilarious series of mishaps, passes out. Saunders and his assistant Max believe he’s dead. In a frantic attempt to salvage the evening, Saunders persuades Max to get into Morelli’s costume and fool the…

Find out more »

Miss Kate’s Daytime Dining

April 21 @ 10:45 am – 1:45 pm

Various Locations Throughout Downtown,

Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Walking food tour of downtown Valdosta in the early afternoon.

Find out more »

Mermaid Kids Paint Party

April 21 @ 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Cottonwood Market & Boutique,

123 N. Ashley St.

For more information, check out their Facebook page or call the store at 229-474-4313.

Find out more »

Miss Kate’s Samples & Sips

April 21 @ 5:15 pm – 8:15 pm

Various Locations Throughout Downtown,

Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Put on your walking shoes for an entertaining and delicious way to learn about historic downtown Valdosta.

Find out more »

Outdoor Family Movie Night

April 21 @ 7:30 pm – 10:00 pm

100 Block of Valley Street, behind the Historic Courthouse,

100 E. Valley Street, Valdosta, GA

Celebrate Earth Day and Georgia Cities Week downtown with a free outdoor movie night behind the Historic Courthouse on Valley Street! Spread out your blankets at 7:30 pm on April 21st for the movie “Finding Dory” on a huge inflatable screen. The movie will start at dusk. It’s completely free and brought to you by Valdosta Main Street, VLPRA and the City of Valdosta! Concessions will be available.

Find out more »

Lend Me A Tenor

April 21 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm

Dosta Playhouse,

122 N. Ashley St. , Downtown Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

In September 1934, Henry Saunders, the general manager of the Cleveland Grand Opera Company, is primed to welcome world famous, Tito Morelli, the greatest tenor of his generation, to appear for one night only in the title role of Otello. The star arrives late and, through a hilarious series of mishaps, passes out. Saunders and his assistant Max believe he’s dead. In a frantic attempt to salvage the evening, Saunders persuades Max to get into Morelli’s costume and fool the…

Find out more »

Painting Abstracts in Oil

April 23 @ 2:30 pm – 5:30 pm

Kaleidoscope, Gallery & Eporium,

116 N. Patterson St., Valdosta, GA 31601

Painting Abstracts in Oil Friday, April 23 2:00-5:30 Saturday, April 24 10:00-4:00 Sunday, April 25, 1:00-4:30   This workshop will offer participants the opportunity to learn about the compositions of abstracts and will teach several techniques including painting oil over created texture! $150.00 per person. Class will be limited to 5. A deposit of $50.00 is required by April 12th to hold your spot and to receive your supply list.

Find out more »

Miss Kate’s Daytime Dining

April 27 @ 10:45 am – 1:45 pm

Various Locations Throughout Downtown,

Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Walking food tour of downtown Valdosta in the early afternoon.

Find out more »

Miss Kate’s Samples & Sips

April 27 @ 5:15 pm – 8:15 pm

Various Locations Throughout Downtown,

Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Put on your walking shoes for an entertaining and delicious way to learn about historic downtown Valdosta.

Find out more »

Live Music from Jen Anders & Rowman Sabol

April 27 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm

Steel Magnolias,

132 N. Patterson

Join Steel Magnolias on the rooftop for live music from Jen Anders & Rowman Sabol!

Find out more »

Miss Kate’s Daytime Dining

April 28 @ 10:45 am – 1:45 pm

Various Locations Throughout Downtown,

Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Walking food tour of downtown Valdosta in the early afternoon.

Find out more »

Miss Kate’s Samples & Sips

April 28 @ 5:15 pm – 8:15 pm

Various Locations Throughout Downtown,

Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Put on your walking shoes for an entertaining and delicious way to learn about historic downtown Valdosta.

Find out more »

VSU Invites Community to Screen on the Green April 7

About the Author:

Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief
Filed in: Events, Living, South Georgia, Valdosta & Lowndes Co.
×

Post a Comment