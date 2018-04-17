Albany set to receive federal funding to rebuild after tornadoes

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

ALBANY, Ga. (WCTV) — Parts of Albany, Georgia are still in recovery mode after last year’s deadly tornadoes.

Now, federal funding is on its way to help the city rebuild.

The Albany mobile home park was devastated by a tornado last January. Lives were lost and dozens of homes were wiped out.

“A tornado just coming directly toward us. We had never seen anything like that,” said Leroy Hancock.

“There used to be a house right there,” said another resident.

More than a year later, many are still uneasy.

“Last night when the wind got high, it scared me,” said Joe Reed. “Yeah, wind, rain, stuff like that, you get a little paranoid. This neighborhood ain’t never seen something like that.”

Leroy and Joe are some of the few able to stay. Many others have packed up and gone as their homes were reduced to rubble.

But now, some good news: Federal funding from the community development block will be allocated to the county’s recovery. Neighbors are hoping it brings back the days before the tornado hit.

Roads that are now at a halt now have hope to rebuild in Albany.

Nearly $65 million in disaster assistance was allocated to the state of Georgia. It’s still undecided on how much of that will be given to Dougherty County.

(WCTV)