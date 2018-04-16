Alabama And Georgia Likely To Meet Again

According to ESPN, there’s a 47 percent chance that Alabama and Georgia will meet in the SEC Championship this year.

Alabama and Georgia played for the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship with Alabama edging Georgia in that one. Georgia has a 42 percent chance to repeat as SEC Champion according to FPI. The Crimson Tide have a 37 percent chance to win the SEC.

Clemson has the highest percentage to make the College Football Playoff at 54 percent.

More Info: http://www.espn.com/college-football/story/_/id/23012587/college-football-playoff-big-12-espn-fpi-projections

About the Author: Chase Calhoun