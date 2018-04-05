ADVISORY: Deal: Capitol Hill offices will be closed Monday to accommodate The King Center march

Gov. Nathan Deal announced that Capitol Hill offices will close on Monday, April 9, to accommodate the march planned by The King Center to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. State employees in Capitol Hill offices have been advised to telecommute.​

Deal will join members of the King family and other dignitaries to give remarks at Liberty Plaza, where the march will end and the “Love for Humanity Tribute” begins.

Finally, Deal has ordered that flags fly at half-staff in honor of Dr. King on April 9, in coordination with the event.

For guidance on road closures, please see attached maps.