A Woman Calls 911 After She Loses All Her Money at a Casino

Wise Brother Media – It’s probably a good idea for this woman to avoid gambling for a while.

A 21-year-old woman from Quebec, Canada was at a casino in Ontario on Friday night and she lost ALL of her money gambling. So around 5:00 A.M., she called 911 . . . and asked them for help because she didn’t have any way to get home.

But then, her luck changed. A stranger overheard what was going on and gave her $20.

We ASSUME it was for a taxi . . . but the woman ran right back into the casino and gambled it away.

The cops say they didn’t hear from her again after that . . . so maybe this time, she won?

(Recorder.ca)