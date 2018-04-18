A Kid Kept Playing “Fortnite” While a Tornado Destroyed His Neighbor’s House

Image from Wise Brother Media

The video game "Fortnite" has gotten huge over the last few months. Try to get your kid to come down for dinner in the middle of a game. It won't happen. And this might be the most extreme example of "Fortnite" lunacy so far .

A kid in Greensboro, North Carolina named Anton Williams was in the middle of a game on Sunday when a TORNADO ripped through his neighborhood. Officials say it was a strong EF-2.

He says he started to hear a lot of noise outside . . . looked out a window . . . and saw his neighbors’ ROOFS being ripped off. And despite that, he STILL sat back down and tried to finish his game.

Apparently he was playing the “Battle Royale” version against other people online. He told the local news there were only a few players left, so that’s why he didn’t stop.

He eventually saw the power lines around his house start to come down though. So at that point, he got his sister and nephew into a bathroom where it would be safer.

But even then, he says his mind was still on the game. It’s not clear if he was still playing it at that point, but they do have a phone version now. So it’s possible.

Luckily he and his family are all okay, but their house was damaged. And their neighbor’s house got lifted up off its foundation, so it’s in even worse shape.

