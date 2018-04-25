A Guy Is Busted For Drunk Driving When He Drives to Little Caesars on Only Three Tires

Wise Brother Media – This guy clearly wasn’t going to let ANYTHING stand in the way of his $5 hot-n-ready pizza.

The police in Canton, Ohio got several calls on Sunday night about a guy who was driving down the street on only THREE TIRES.

It’s not clear what happened to his fourth tire, but it was missing from the left front side of his car, where it was just wheel-on-ground.

By the time the cops tracked him down, his car had totally broken down.

The guy turned out to be a 28-year-old named Joshua Milkovich, and he was driving drunk. And where did he have to get to SO BADLY? Little Caesars, to get a pizza.

He was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

