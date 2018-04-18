“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder” Comes to Valdosta

Turner Center for the Arts:

VALDOSTA – A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder will come to Valdosta Monday, April 23 as part of the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts 2018-2019 Presenter Series.

About the Show…

Can you blame a young man, born with ambition but no station, for wanting a better life? A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder tells the uproarious story of Monty Navarro, an heir to a family fortune who sets out to jump the line of succession by—you guessed it—eliminating the eight pesky relatives who stand in his way. Of course, it will all be worth it if he can slay his way to his inheritance… and be done in time for tea.

The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Mathis City Auditorium, 2300 N. Ashley St.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief