9 SEC Teams In This Weeks College Baseball Rankings

There are 9 SEC teams in this week’s D1 baseball rankings including Florida, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Georgia, LSU, Missouri and Auburn.

A few SEC teams have been on a role as of late. Florida, Ole Miss, Georgia and Missouri all moved up in the ranking. Georgia and Missouri were unranked last week and moved into the top 20.

Texas A&M would’ve been the 10th SEC team in the top 25 but dropped out after losing a series to Georgia this past week.

More Info: https://www.seccountry.com/sec/college-baseball-rankings-d1baseball-top-25-week-8-april-2-2018

