23-year-old killed in lightning strike in Hamilton County

WHITE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — A 23-year-old woman was killed and several others were injured by a lightning strike in Hamilton County.

Media outlets report that Kourtney Lambert of Branford was at a popular mud-bogging site in north Florida when storms rolled through the area on Saturday afternoon.

Lambert was killed after the lightning bolt hit a tree and then traveled to a nearby trailer.

First Coast News reported that four other people were injured and that one of them was taken to a hospital.

During mud bogging, people run large trucks or off-road vehicles through a pit of mud.

April 7, 2018

