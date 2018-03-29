Wiregrass Tech Top in Awards Count at SkillsUSA State Championship

Image: Wiregrass Winners SkillsUSA.jpg – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College will be taking these 14 gold medal winners to the National SkillsUSA Competitions this July. They are l- r Bridget Crudden, Andrew Singley, John Lake, David Orr, Jonathon Wolfe, Tae Anderson, Kellie Tucker, Darren Lewis, Blake Royals, and Amber Parton

In front: Emily Anderson, Nikki Hinson, and ShaDawn Powell. Not pictured, Geremy Brantley

Wiregrass Press Release:

Valdosta, GA— Wiregrass Georgia Technical College had an excellent showing at the SkillsUSA State Championship in Atlanta this past weekend. The college brought back 15 gold, 11 silver, and 7 bronze medals in the skills competition among other colleges. The college medaled in 21 out of 31 contests for those with Wiregrass competitors. Among the gold medal count is the Chapter of Distinction Gold level award. Wiregrass was one of two colleges in the state recognized at this level which also earned them the privilege of being submitted for consideration of the National Chapter of Excellence award to be announced in June at the SkillsUSA National Competitions in Kentucky. Wiregrass’s SkillsUSA Chapter was also recognized for Largest Member Growth and Largest Chapter.

Kelley Wetherington serves as the college’s Campus Life Coordinator and SkillsUSA Advisor, and has worked hard this year in recruiting students for the organization and helping coordinate the service projects that led them to win the gold level Chapter of Distinction award. “I am beyond proud of the students and advisors for their dedication, sacrifice, and hard work that they put in this year. Not only did the students put in extra time perfecting their skills for competition, but they also put in extra time helping with several community projects in addition to juggling their college and home life.”

Wiregrass Tech had 14 gold medalist who will now compete at the National SkillsUSA competition in Kentucky this June after winning top place at the state-wide competition. SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry representatives working together to ensure America has a skilled work force. It is a national nonprofit organization serving teachers, high school and college students who are preparing for careers in trade, technical and skills service occupations, including health occupations. The SkillsUSA program hosts local, state, and national competition for students to showcase their skills learned through hands-on training in the classroom. Wiregrass also had 11 students who earned silver medals, and 7 with bronze medals.

This was the first year Wiregrass’ SkillsUSA Chapter was recognized as a Chapter of Distinction. There are several levels of Distinction a chapter can earn. Wiregrass’ Chapter earned recognition for personal skills where the students worked on a project they called, “Colors for a Cause”. The students collected coloring supplies and then donated and delivered what was collected for seven area hospitals. The Workplace Skills level was met with the Tiaras and Ties Project where they students and advisors collected clothing items, provided cosmetology and esthetic services, and helped sponsor two Night to Shine proms through the Tim Tebow Foundation. The third level the Chapter completed was technical skills. The Chapter worked with a community leadership group to design and implement the City of Adel Daylily Display, a metal artwork project. Each project received points giving the Chapter enough points to earn the Gold Chapter of Distinction award “Wiregrass is extremely proud of all our students who participated in the SkillsUSA competition. Our instructors did an excellent job preparing students for state competition,” stated Wiregrass President, Dr. Tina K. Anderson. “We are especially proud to have fifteen gold medals including Gold for Chapter Distinction. Wiregrass will be well represented at the National SkillsUSA Championships in June. We congratulate these students, faculty, and advisors.”

Wiregrass students who competed and won gold include:

Amber Parton (Radiology), Valdosta Campus in Community Service

Bridget Crudden (Radiology), Valdosta Campus in Community Service

Blake Royals (Radiology), Valdosta Campus in Community Service

Kellie Tucker (Health Information Technology), Valdosta Campus in Medical Terminology

Germey Brantley (Game Development), Valdosta Campus in 3-D Visualization and Animation (2nd year in a row winning this)

Darren Lewis (Game Development), Valdosta Campus in 3-D Visualization and Animation

Rantavious Anderson, (Auto Collision Repair), Valdosta Campus in Automotive Refinishing

Jonathon Wolfe (Auto Collision Repair), Valdosta Campus in Collision Repair Technology (2nd year in a row winning this)

Emily Anderson (Radiology), Valdosta Campus in Promotional Bulletin Board

Nikki Hinson (Radiology), Valdosta Campus in Promotional Bulletin Board

ShaDawn Orr (Radiology), Valdosta Campus in Promotional Bulletin Board

David Orr (Barbering), Valdosta Campus in Barbering

John Lake (Machine Tool), Valdosta Campus in CNC Milling Specialist

Andrew Singley (Computer Programming), Valdosta Campus in Computer Programming

These state-level gold-medal winners will go on to represent Wiregrass Georgia Tech at the SkillsUSA National Championships in June in Louisville, Kentucky.

Silver medal winners from Wiregrass were:

Christopher Merritt (EMS), Coffee Campus in Job Skills Demonstration Open

Amber Brown (Cosmetology), Cook Campus in Job Skills Demonstration A

Shawna Camunas (Computer Programming), Valdosta Campus in Computer Programming

Shamiere Rice (Esthetics), Valdosta Campus in Esthetics

Jacob Bennett (Digital Media Production), Valdosta Campus in Digital Cinema Production

Emily Davis (Digital Media Production), Valdosta Campus in Digital Cinema Production

Morgan Davis (Welding), Valdosta Campus in Welding

Emanuel Andrade (Welding), Valdosta Campus in Welding Fabrication

Chris Andruschkevich (Welding), Valdosta Campus in Welding Fabrication

Kijana Klingaman (Welding), Valdosta Campus in Welding Fabrication

Patrick Stophel (Fire Science), Valdosta Campus in Firefighting

Students who won bronze medals at the state level were:

Betty Woodward (Automotive Technology), Valdosta Campus in Customer Service

Sierra Ely (EMS), Coffee Campus in Job Interview

Jacob Jodray (Automotive Technology), Valdosta Campus in Automotive Service Technology

Clay Schools (Machine Tool), Valdosta Campus in CNC Milling Specialist

Ansley Parrish (Culinary Arts), Valdosta Campus in Culinary Arts

Cormac Kavanaugh (Digital Media Production), Valdosta Campus in Digital Cinema Production

Owen Eldridge (Digital Media Production), Valdosta Campus in Digital Cinema Production

Other college participants include; Courtney Russell (Cook Campus), Caitlin Davis (Cook Campus), Michael Cunningham (Ben Hill-Irwin Campus), Lefean Mason (Ben Hill-Irwin Campus), Austin Pettis (Ben Hill-Irwin Campus), Dominick Ross (Ben Hill-Irwin Campus), Daniel Yawn (Ben Hill-Irwin Campus), Cody Dean (Coffee Campus), Adam Owens (Coffee Campus), Angel Lewis (Valdosta Campus), Andrew Bruce (Valdosta Campus), Tiereney Troupe (Coffee Campus), Olivia Gilliland (Valdosta Campus), Arnold Drayton (Valdosta Campus), Micah Norman (Valdosta Campus), Barbara Rosales (Cook Campus) Kayla Herrin (Valdosta Campus), Hugo Coadou (Valdosta Campus), Chrissie Martin (Ben Hill-Irwin Campus), Blake Daniels (Valdosta Campus), Araceli Elias (Valdosta Campus), Michael Horn (Ben Hill-Irwin Campus), Mason Williams (Valdosta Campus), Aurea Arroyo (Valdosta Campus), and Julie Lytle (Valdosta Campus).