Wiregrass’ RN Program Named One of the Top in State

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Press Release:

Valdosta, Ga—According to the Registered Nursing.org the Associate of Science in Nursing (RN) program at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College has been named one of the top in the state of Georgia. The RN program is ranked #4 in the state among colleges. The ranking was based on the students’ National Council Licensure Exam (NCLEX-RN) pass rates. According to the Registered Nursing.org site “We have ranked the top 20 nursing schools in Georgia by analyzing current and historical NCLEX-RN “pass rates,” meaning the percentage of graduates who pass the exam, out of the 51 RN programs in the state. Programs reviewed include schools that offer an Associate in Nursing (ADN/ASN), BSN, or Direct-Entry MSN Degree.”

Darlene Ridley, RN, MSN, CNE is the college’s Director of Nursing and has taught since the program began in January of 2014 at Wiregrass Tech. “Wiregrass students are prepared for the National Council Licensure Exam (NCLEX-RN) throughout the duration of the nursing program. Our goal is to not only prepare students to achieve success on the NCLEX, but to more importantly to perform as a competent and safe professional registered nurse. In order to achieve success, students are required to demonstrate competency in drug calculation, clinical skills, and on the HESI final exam each semester,” shared Ms. Ridley.

The RN program at Wiregrass is one of the fastest growing programs at the college. DeAnnia Clements, Dean of Academic Affairs, shared, “The faculty in the ASN program are some of the most dedicated instructors. They truly care about the students and are continuously striving to improve the program so that a student can be confident that when they successfully complete the program they are prepared to pass the NCLEX-RN. Being ranked #4 in the state is evidence of the faculty’s dedication.”

The RN program is one of the competitive admissions programs at the college and welcomes new students each Spring Semester into the program. Students can apply for the program after completing required courses and the HESI. Wiregrass is currently accepting students for Summer Semester classes. Full-term classes begin May 14 and Summer Express (8 weeks) begins May 29. Summer Semester would be a great time to start on the required core classes. Visitwww.wiregrass.edu to learn more about the programs Wiregrass offers.