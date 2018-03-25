Wiregrass’ Dual Enrollment Students Top State Mechatronic Winners

Wiregrass Press Release:

Congratulations to Irwin County High School’s TSA team! These students competed at the TSA State Conference last weekend and brought back some trophies!

Five of these 8 students are also Dual Enrollment Wiregrass Mechatronics students. There were over 2700 TSA students from all over Georgia gathered to compete at The Classic Center in Athens.

Pictured from Left-Right first row are: Robby Espano -2nd Place in Future Technology Teacher, Lauren Freeman (Wiregrass Mechatronics) – 1st Place in Prepared Presentation (competed against 65 other competitors), Maddi Tuggle – 3rd place in Transportation Modeling. The model built was a historic Nascar vehicle.

2nd row-Trey Grimsley(Wiregrass Mechatronics), and Mark Anderson(Wiregrass Mechatronics)-7th place in Architectural Renovation

3rd Row – Eric Muse(Wiregrass Mechatronics), Ricky Harris, and Chris Rios(Wiregrass Mechatronics)

Lauren and Maddi will go on to compete nationally in their events at the World Congress Center in Atlanta in June. The theme of the conference is “A Celebration of Success”.