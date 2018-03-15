Winn-Dixie closing stores in Tallahassee, South Georgia
By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Winn-Dixie’s parent company, Southeastern Grocers, has announced they will be closing 94 Winn-Dixie and Harveys grocery stores, including several in our area.
10 local stores are closing in our area, including:
- Winn-Dixie on 3813-10 N. Monroe Street, Tallahassee
- Winn-Dixie on 1525 West Tharpe Street, Tallahassee
- Harveys on 1000 First Ave. NE, Cairo
- Winn-Dixie on 4036 Bemiss Rd., Valdosta
- Winn-Dixie on 1105 Madison Highway, Valdosta
- Harveys on 306 Smith Ave., Thomasville
- Harveys on 1209 1st Ave. Southeast, Moultrie
- Harveys on 400 West 4th St., Adel
- Harveys on 68 North Scott Street, CamillaA full list of closures can be seen at the top of the story.SEG’s statement on the closures can be seen below.
Southeastern Grocers has conducted a thorough review of options for reducing our current debt. Taking this step was critical to our future and the long-term health of our business.
After careful consideration, we have chosen to voluntarily implement a court-supervised, prepackaged restructuring agreement. We have not taken these steps without careful planning and consideration. As part of this restructuring, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to close 94 underperforming stores. It is our goal to work through our financial restructuring as quickly and efficiently as possible, and we will emerge from this process likely within the next 90 days.
We will continue to thrive with 582 successful stores in operation and will continue to deliver a store experience our associates, customers and communities can count on.
The story for our company and for our iconic, heritage banners is still being written. As part of this transformational process, our three-year plan will create stunning, remodeled stores in a significant portion of our footprint. This revitalization will also provide our customers with fresh, new concepts and products to cater to the local tastes and needs of the neighborhoods we serve.“This course of action enables us to continue writing the story for our company and our iconic, heritage banners in the Southeast.”
—Anthony Hucker, President and Chief Executive Officer”
For more information on SEG’s restructuring, click here.
(WCTV)