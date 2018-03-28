Wild Adventures to Host Fifth Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Wild Adventures Press Release:

VALDOSTA, Ga. – Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. invites children and their families to the Fifth Annual Great Ostrich Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 31.

10,001 brightly colored eggs filled with sweet treats will be hidden throughout the park. Special golden eggs will contain big prizes such as park tickets and Wild Adventures Bucks, redeemable at in-park retailers.

The child who finds the 18-inch painted ostrich Easter egg wins the grand prize: two 2018 Wild Adventures Gold Season Passes.

The Great Ostrich Easter Egg hunt begins when the park opens at 10 a.m. Participants are advised to bring their own Easter baskets and avoid over-sized baskets or bags.

A special area near Pop Jets will be set up for smaller kids ages four and under from 10:30 a.m. to noon featuring kid-sized egg hunts. Adventure Golf will be also transformed into a special area for bigger kids, ages 10 and under, with egg hunts from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

The Easter Bunny will make an appearance at the little kids’ area near Pop Jets at noon.

The Great Ostrich Easter Egg Hunt, MEGABUGS! Adventure Encounters, and a season full of concerts and special events are included with park admission or a 2018 Season Pass. For more information, visit WildAdventures.com or call 229-219-7080.