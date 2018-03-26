Weekly High School Baseball News

Valdosta – Lowndes and Valdosta have been recently dominating the diamond in this year’s region games.

Lowndes High baseball has won 7 straight games and 4 straight region games and they have not allowed a run all region. Valdosta High baseball has been on a little slump in non-region play but have turned up the heat in region play, winning 3 of the last 4 region games.

Lowndes plays Colquitt County in a double header for their next region games on April 6th. Valdosta plays a double header against Houston County this Friday, March 30th.

More Info: http://www.georgiadugoutpreview.com/morefpinfo.php?rid=428&page=index&catg&titleid

About the Author: Chase Calhoun