W.G. Nunn Elementary Teacher Earns Whole Brain Teaching Certification

Valdosta City Schools Press Release:

W.G. Nunn Elementary School 4th grade teacher, Mrs. Shila Heeter, recently attained the “Gold Certified Instructor” designation with Whole Brain Teachers of America. During the 2017-2018 school year, Mrs. Heeter was named as a Whole Brain Teaching Intern after submitting a video application to the executive board. Through her internship, she worked closely with a WBT executive board member to refine the use of WBT strategies in her 4th grade math and science classroom. In order to attain gold level certification, she submitted numerous videos of her classroom instruction, took online assessments, did a book study, and wrote essays. As a Gold Certified Instructor, Mrs. Heeter will soon be able to provide introductory Whole Brain training with the guidance and support of Whole Brain Teachers of America.

Whole Brain Teaching is a collection of structured classroom management, instructional, and character education strategies.