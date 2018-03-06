VSU’s Blazers and Lady Blazers Make NCAA Tournament

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University’s Blazers and Lady Blazers basketball teams both made the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

The Lady Blazers are going into the NCAA Tournament at a record of 21-8 and 15-5 in the Gulf South Conference. They will be playing in the first round this Friday, March 9th, at 3:30 PM against Florida Southern in Jackson, Tennessee. Florida Southern comes into this game 25-4 and 17-3 in the Sunshine State Conference.

The Blazers will be playing in the NCAA Tournament this Saturday, March 10th, in Atlanta against Eckerd College at 7:30 PM. The men come into the game with a 26-4 record and 19-2 in the GSC. Eckerd College comes into the game against VSU with a 24-6 record and 14-6 in the conference.

More Info On Women’s Team: https://www.vstateblazers.com/news/2018/3/5/womens-basketball-earns-return-trip-to-ncaa-dii-tourney.aspx?path=wbball

More Info On Men’s Team: https://www.vstateblazers.com/news/2018/3/5/womens-basketball-mens-basketball-headed-to-atlanta-for-ncaa-dii-tourney.aspx?path=mbball

About the Author: Chase Calhoun