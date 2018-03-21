VSU Offers STEAM Camps During Spring Break April 2-6

Valdosta State University Press Release:

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University will present Camp Discovery: Spring Break Edition April 2-6. This Continuing Education-sponsored initiative will feature weeklong morning, afternoon, and all-day enrichment opportunities for community boys and girls in kindergarten through fifth grade.

The Camp Discovery: Spring Break Edition camp lineup features the following programs:

Awesome Artists: This program is for boys and girls in kindergarten through fifth grade who want to learn more about drawing, painting, and crafting. It will meet from 9 a.m. to noon and/or from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Campers can attend the morning session or the afternoon session or both. Tuition is $99 per session.

STEM Explorers: This program is for boys and girls in first through third grade who want to experience the fun world of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics through hands-on activities. Campers will work with circuits, magnets, robotics, and more as they build, create, and complete daily projects. It will meet from 9 a.m. to noon . Tuition is $99.

Magical Science: This program is for boys and girls in kindergarten through third grade. Based on “The Magic School Bus” series by Joanna Cole and Bruce Degen, it will feature a number of hands-on activities designed to teach campers about electricity, volcanoes, engineering, and more. It will meet from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuition is $99.

Mid-morning and mid-afternoon snacks and juice boxes will be provided. All-day campers should bring a sack lunch.

Camp Discovery: Spring Break Edition camps are age appropriate, designed to be fun for boys and girls participating, and opportunities to improve academic and/or artistic skills. Each camp will meet at the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) Center for Applied Creativity and Innovation, located in Martin Hall near the intersection of Patterson Street and Brookwood Drive.

Continuing Education’s mission is to enhance the quality of life in the region by providing educational, artistic, cultural, technological, and economic development activities and programs. It works to develop and present programs and activities for professional and personal enrichment of community persons.

Contact Suzanne Ewing, program coordinator, at (229) 245-6484 or sewing@valdosta.edu to learn more.

On the Web:

https://www.valdosta.edu/academics/extended-learning/continuing-education/programs/kid/#spring-break