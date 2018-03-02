VSU Introduces China to American Jazz

Pictured, from left to right, are Daniel Lawrence, Rishaun Nauth, Kendrick Jacobs, Malik Barnes, Drew Gilliland, Sean Workman, and Nathaniel Banton.

Valdosta State University Press Release:

VALDOSTA — The seven-member Valdosta State University Honors Jazz Combo will introduce East Asia to the unique sounds of the American art form of jazz when it travels to China March 9-17.

VSU and the Business College of Shanxi University in Taiyuan, China, were recently awarded a grant to establish an American Culture Center at Shanxi University. Focused on creating innovative cultural exchange and academic collaboration, the center is designed to introduce the Chinese people to the United States, including its culture, government, language, legal and economic systems, values, and more.

The VSU Honors Jazz Combo features the most talented jazz students at VSU, said David Springfield, director of VSU’s Jazz Studies Program. Its members are Drew Gilliland of Marietta, a physics major pursuing a Bachelor of Science who plays alto saxophone; Malik Barnes of Ellenwood, a music performance major pursuing a Bachelor of Music who plays tenor saxophone; Nathaniel Banton of Baxley, a music performance major pursuing a Bachelor of Music who plays trombone; Rishaun Nauth of Jonesboro, a music performance major pursuing a Bachelor of Music who plays guitar; Daniel Lawrence of Douglas, a music performance major pursuing a Master of Music Performance who plays piano; Kendrick Jacobs of Macon, a music major pursuing a Bachelor of Arts who plays bass; and Sean Workman of Warner Robins, a music performance major pursuing a Master of Music Performance who plays drums.

While in China, the VSU Honors Jazz Combo will perform a series of concerts and deliver a seminar on the importance of creativity and innovation in music. The VSU students will also have an opportunity to collaborate with Chinese musicians in a performance.

Springfield; Matthew Roehrich, professor of saxophone in VSU’s Department of Music; and Doug Farwell, head of VSU’s Department of Music, will travel with the group.

